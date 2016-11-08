Apple or Microsoft? This is where Australian businesses can now get an answer

Photo: Martin Hajek

Apple or Windows? It’s a question that many Australian businesses now grapple with, as Tim Cook’s company makes inroads into the corporate environment.

One Australian IT company says it is now perfectly positioned to help customers solve this dilemma by claiming the title of the only “true” Microsoft and Apple cross-platform service provider in Australia.

Melbourne’s Asta has bought out Sydney’s Crunch IT for an undisclosed amount.

Asta, a 17-year-old IT service provider, is a Microsoft specialist, while Crunch IT is an expert provider of enterprise Apple technologies.

“The shift to consumer-driven end-user computing and BYOD has seen Apple devices enter the corporate environment in significant numbers and will continue to grow,” said Asta chief executive Bill Angelidis.

He added that 85-staff Asta had a “long-term vision” to become a leading technology provider in Australia, and the newly acquired ability to offer both Apple and Microsoft support would go a long way to achieving this goal.

“Asta is responding to this [corporate shift to Apple] to deliver true cross-platform managed services, web and mobile application development and support.”

The merger sees Crunch IT chief executive Mark Williams take a step back from the day-to-day operations of the business.

As well as Apple, Windows and Linux desktop support, Asta also offers software development, business consulting and cloud technology to Australian businesses.

