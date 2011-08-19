Apple Opening Up Its First Executive Office In NYC

The Kaufman organisation signed a 40,000 square-foot lease for Apple at 100-104 Fifth Avenue in New York City.



Apple already leased a 10,000 square-foot chunk of the Kaufman building back in January for the iAd group, and now it is taking a bigger chunk of the building for its first executive office in NYC.

Apple will use the space to launch new business projects. The office will look and feel like the retail stores with an all-white lobby, sleek elevators and LED lights.

The terms of the lease are undisclosed, but the asking price was $55 per square foot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.