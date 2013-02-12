Apple Has Big Plans For Israel

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Apple is gearing up to open its third research and development centre in Israel later this year, Shmulik Shelach of Globes reports.We first spotted the story on TheNextWeb.



The centre, which will be based in Ra’anana, Israel, will reportedly staff somewhere between 100 and 150 former Texas Instruments employees.

Back in December, Apple started poaching former Texas Instruments employees after the company began cutting jobs. In November, Texas Instruments laid off about 250 employees in Israel as part of its efforts to reduce its workforce.

Apple already has two R&D centres in Israel, one in Haifa and one in Hertezliya.

