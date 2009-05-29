Apple Opening Fourth NYC Store

Apple (AAPL) is opening a fourth retail store in New York City, its retail boss Ron Johnson told USA Today. It’s opening 25 new stores worldwide this year, including Paris, Italy, and Germany. And Apple is remodeling 100 stores “to make more room for customer training and displayed products,” according to USA Today‘s Jefferson Graham.

We’re not sure where Apple’s new NYC store will be located, but past rumours had suggested Williamsburg, Brooklyn; or the Financial District in lower Manhattan.

