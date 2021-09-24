How to use Apple One to bundle all your Apple subscriptions together

You can sign up for the Apple One bundling service on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Johner Images/Getty Images

Apple One lets you bundle several Apple services together for a lower monthly price.

It costs about $US15 ($AU21) to $US30 ($AU41) a month, and what you get depends on the tier level you choose.

You may need to update your Mac or iPhone to sign up for Apple One.

If you’re subscribed to multiple Apple services, or you want to be, Apple One may be a more affordable option. There are three plans to choose from, each offering different perks.

Here’s a breakdown of what you should know about Apple One.

What is Apple One?

Apple One is a subscription that lets you pay a single price for multiple existing Apple services, like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and extra iCloud storage.

There are multiple plans to choose from to suit different needs. Compared to paying for the individual services included in the subscription, it can be more convenient and save you money.

What to know about Apple One plans

Apple One offers three plans:

Individual plan ($US14.95 ($AU20) per month): You’ll have Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage. As its name implies, the plan is suited for a single person.

You’ll have Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage. As its name implies, the plan is suited for a single person. Family plan ($US19.95 ($AU27) per month): You’ll have all the same services as the individual plan, 200 GB of iCloud Storage, and the ability to share your plan with up to five other people. That’s enough for you, your spouse, kids, and grandma, too.

You’ll have all the same services as the individual plan, 200 GB of iCloud Storage, and the ability to share your plan with up to five other people. That’s enough for you, your spouse, kids, and grandma, too. Premier plan ($US29.95 ($AU41) per month): The top-tier plan gives you the same services as the family and individual plans, 2 TB of iCloud Storage, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. You can share this plan with up to five other people. If you’re an avid runner, have a family and thousands of files, this plan will suit you.

Pick a plan based on whatever your needs are – you can always upgrade or downgrade your plan later if those needs change.

Quick tip: Any services you haven’t used previously are free the first month of your Apple One plan.



What Apple One services offer

Apple Music: You can listen to over 75 million songs, ad‑free. It costs $US4.99 ($AU7) to $US14.99 ($AU21) per month on its own, depending on the plan.

You can listen to over 75 million songs, ad‑free. It costs $US4.99 ($AU7) to $US14.99 ($AU21) per month on its own, depending on the plan. Apple TV+: This video streaming service features Apple Originals and is updated with new movies and shows every month. Without bundling through Apple One, it costs $US4.99 ($AU7) per month.

This video streaming service features Apple Originals and is updated with new movies and shows every month. Without bundling through Apple One, it costs $US4.99 ($AU7) per month. Apple Arcade: You get access to over 200 games through this service, with more added regularly. Everything is ad-free and doesn’t have in-app purchases. As a single service, it costs $US4.99 ($AU7) a month.

You get access to over 200 games through this service, with more added regularly. Everything is ad-free and doesn’t have in-app purchases. As a single service, it costs $US4.99 ($AU7) a month. iCloud: If your iCloud storage is full, you have the option to purchase more space. It’s free, up to 5GB, or you can pay a monthly fee of $US0.99 ($AU1) for 50GB more, $US2.99 ($AU4) for 200GB, or $US9.99 ($AU14) for 2TB.

If your iCloud storage is full, you have the option to purchase more space. It’s free, up to 5GB, or you can pay a monthly fee of $US0.99 ($AU1) for 50GB more, $US2.99 ($AU4) for 200GB, or $US9.99 ($AU14) for 2TB. Apple News+: This gives you access to over 300 magazines and newspapers for $US9.99 ($AU14) a month as a stand-alone service.

This gives you access to over 300 magazines and newspapers for $US9.99 ($AU14) a month as a stand-alone service. Apple Fitness+: You can use this service with the Apple Watch. It provides 11 workout types, like HIIT, yoga, and walking, and it tracks your workout metrics, like heart rate. Workouts range from 5 to 45 minutes long, and more are added regularly. It costs $US9.99 ($AU14) per month, or $US79.99 ($AU110) per year on its own.

How to sign up for Apple One

Signing up is slightly different depending on the device you’re using. And you may have to update your device to be able to sign up.

On a Mac:

According to Apple, your computer needs to have macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later before signing up for Apple One (if your computer is already updated, skip to step four below). Keep in mind that some older computers will not be able to update to this operating system. Find out if your computer can host macOS Big Sur here.

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

2. Click System Preferences.

Go into System Preferences to sign up for Apple One. Devon Delfino

3. Click Software Update then click Update Now to update your computer.

Update your computer to be able to sign up for Apple One. Devon Delfino

4. Once your computer is updated, return to System Preferences.

5. Click Apple ID in the top-right corner of the screen.

Go into your Apple ID to sign up for Apple One. Devon Delfino

6. Click Media and Purchases.

Select Media and Purchases in the left sidebar. Devon Delfino

7. Click Manage next to Subscriptions to launch the App Store.

Select ‘Manage’ to launch the App Store. Devon Delfino

8. Click Try It Now, in the section for Apple One.

Clicking ‘Try It Now’ will let you move onto the free trial option of Apple One. Devon Delfino

9. Select your plan.

10. Tap Start free trial.

Start your free trial of Apple One to begin your subscription. Devon Delfino

11. Tap Subscribe in the pop-up menu and enter your Apple ID password.

Quick tip: If you already subscribe to one of the services offered through your Apple One subscription, you don’t need to cancel those subscriptions. They will automatically cancel when you’re billed for the new bundled subscription.



On an iPhone or iPad:

Apple One requires your device to be running iOS 14 or later (if your device is already updated, skip to step four below). The latest update for devices includes support for Apple Fitness Plus.

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Tap General.

Go into your ‘General’ settings to begin. Devon Delfino

3. Tap Software Update, then Download and Install to update your phone.

Update your software, if needed, to sign up for Apple One. Devon Delfino

4. Once updated, return to Settings.

5. Tap your name and Apple ID at the top of the screen.

Go into your Apple ID section to start signing up for Apple One. Devon Delfino

6. Select Subscriptions.

Go into ‘Subscriptions.’ Devon Delfino

7. You’ll see Get Apple One. Tap Try It Now.

Select ‘Try It Now’ to access the free trial of and start your subscription. Devon Delfino

8. Choose your desired plan and tap Start free trial.

