Analyst: Apple (AAPL) On Track For Best iPod Quarter Ever

How many iPods will Apple sell this holiday season? October sales data from research firm NPD Group suggests Apple will sell between 24 million and 25 million iPods this quarter, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says in a note. Munster’s own prediction is slightly lower: he estimates Apple will sell 23.5 million iPods this quarter, with the segment accounting for $3.98 billion of revenue. The Street consensus pegs sales at 23 million units.

Any of those totals would be Apple’s best iPod quarter ever: a year ago, the company sold 21.6 million iPods in the December quarter, generating $3.43 billion of revenue. And none of those totals include iPhone sales; Munster projects that Apple will move another 2 million phones this quarter.

