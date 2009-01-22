Apple On Netbooks: Mostly Garbage, But We Have Some Ideas (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) Christmas-quarter laptop sales were particularly strong: Unit shipments up 34% year-over-year. But how about those sub-$500 mini-laptop “netbooks” that PC companies like Asus and Acer — but not Apple — are peddling?



On Apple’s conference call today, COO Tim Cook said the company is “watching that space,” but it’s not too impressed with what it’s seen so far.

“…Right now, from our point of view, the products in there are principally based on hardware that’s much less powerful than we think customers want, software technology that is not good, cramped keyboards, small displays. Et cetera. We don’t think that people are going to be pleased with those type of products. But we’ll see.”

Of course, we don’t expect Apple to announce new products on an earnings call. So we’re not surprised that Cook noted Apple has “some ideas here” without offering any details. But just wait until Apple starts selling a slick, netbook-like computer and act like they invented the category.

Specifically, we think Apple will leverage its successful multi-touch portable platform — the iPod touch and iPhone — and could start selling a tablet-like “iPod touch HD” computer sometime this year.

See Also:

Apple Rocks Christmas, Guidance Strong, iPhone Weak

Apple Loses Multi-Touch Exclusive To Palm

Palm’s New Pre Smartphone Looks Good!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.