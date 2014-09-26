APPLE SPEAKS ABOUT BENDGATE

Apple is addressing the brewing “bendgate” scandal today.

In the past few days, people have been saying their iPhone 6 Plus becomes bent through normal usage — just keeping the phone in their pockets.

There was also a video showing the iPhone 6 Plus becoming bent when, um, bent in half by bare hands. And finally, Wired ran a review of the iPhone Plus, where it said the phone bent.

“Like a lot of people, I have a bent iPhone 6 Plus,” said Mat Honan at Wired. “It’s almost imperceptible, but it’s there: a slight warp right at the buttons on the side. Put the phone screen down on a table, and it wobbles.”

Apple decided to try to end this before it got any worse.

“Through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus,” Apple tells Re/code. Apple sold over 10 million iPhone 6s during its first weekend on the market. It has sold millions more since then. So, 9 actual complaints from customers is minuscule.

“With normal use a bend in iPhone is extremely rare,” Apple told the WSJ. It also told CNBC, that “the new iPhones feature steel/titanium inserts to reinforce stress locations and use the strongest glass in the industry.”

This is a very fast response from Apple on something that was growing on the internet. In the past, Apple would have ignored this, or waited a while if it was going to respond. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has been changing the company’s communications policies, and this is the clearest example of those changes.

It’s interesting that Apple is actually responding to an issue that’s only affecting 9 people.

Perhaps Apple thought it was impacting sales.

