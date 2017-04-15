Apple has an official permit to self-driving cars in California, DMV confirms

Apple has received a permit from the California DMV to test autonomous cars.

The California DMV updated its website on Friday, adding Apple to over 30 other companies testing self-driving vehicles in the state, including Tesla and Alphabet’s Waymo.

This is essentially confirmation that Apple continues to work on a self-driving car, which the company has not previously discussed in public or confirmed beyond an advisory letter to the NHTSA in December.

Developing…

