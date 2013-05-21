Here's The Apple Office In Ireland That Booked $30 Billion In Profit In The Last 3 Years

The U.S. Congress claims that Apple set up an international paper-based subsidiary called Apple Operations International to hide more than $30 billion in profit from tax collectors between 2009 to 2012.



Congress says this company has “no physical presence” and “no employees.”

But that doesn’t appear to be true!

Reuters photographer Michael MacSweeney says he has found an office in Ireland owned by Apple Operations International. And he has a photograph to prove it!

So, according to Reuters, this is the Apple office that generates the $30 billion of profit that is safely out of the reach of greedy U.S. tax collectors:

The $30 billion company known as ‘Apple Operations International.’

