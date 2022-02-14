Apple gives retail staff pay raises of up to 10% as it seeks to tackle the rocky labor market, report says

An Apple staff member inside an Apple Store. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Apple is giving raises of up to 10% to some retail employees, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg reported last week that Apple increased benefits for store employees.

The tech giant offered one-off bonuses of up to $1,000 in September last year.

Apple is dishing out pay raises to its retail staff as a way of retaining workers during the ongoing labor shortage, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg the company announced the raises to employees last week. The increases range from 2% to 10% and went to salespeople, Genius Bar technical support staff and some senior hourly workers, the sources told Bloomberg.

Not all Apple retail staff received one and the decision as to who got the increases was at least in part decided by whether they’d worked at the company since before 2020, Bloomberg reported.

Apple did not immediately respond when contacted for comment by Insider.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday the tech giant had also increased benefits for store workers, including more paid sick leave for all staff, and paid vacation time for part-time staff.

A group of over 50 Apple retail staff reportedly walked off the job on Christmas Eve in protest against working conditions. Among their demands were “living wage adjustment raises,” “more accessible paid leave,” and “full benefits for part-time workers.”

Apple offered one-off bonuses of $1,000 in September to employees hired before March 31, 2021, according to another Bloomberg report. It also gave $500 bonuses to employees hired after that date.

In December the tech giant offered some engineers enormous stock-based bonuses of between $50,000 and $180,000 to prevent them leaving for rival companies such as Meta, Bloomberg reported.