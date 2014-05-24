Apple Is Offering Free Online Shipping Through May 29

Apple has announced that it will be offering free shipping on all orders placed online through May 29 for its Father’s Day promotion. In the past, the promotion only applied to orders above $US50, according to AppleInsider, but this year Apple is apparently feeling more generous.

Apple is promoting the free shipping on its homepage and featuring some helpful gift ideas for Dad. This year, Apple suggests you buy your father an iPad Air or iPad Mini. And you can get it engraved, too.

With Apple struggling to lift its iPad sales, it’s not too surprising it’s trying to give them a little nudge for Father’s Day.

The promotion doesn’t go all the way until Father’s Day on June 15, so you have to plan a bit in advance to get this deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.