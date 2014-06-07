Apple Has A New Plan To Keep You Away From Carriers That May Hit Apple Stores This Month

Apple will reportedly kick off a new system in its retail stores that would give iPhone shoppers more flexibility when selecting a data plan, according to9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The effort is likely a push to create a one-stop shop for Apple fans, eliminating the need to go to a carrier store and boost sales within Apple’s own retail locations

With the new system, a shopper could choose a new iPhone and then opt for a pre-paid plan or a month-to-month plan within the store if he or she buys an unlocked phone at full price.

The initiative could launch in the last week of June.

Previously, buyers would have to purchase a SIM card at a carrier store rather than Apple’s if they wanted to purchase an iPhone at full price without a two-year carrier commitment.

Now, Apple is making the process easier for customers by offering the option to do so directly in their own store.

Apple is said to be partnering with AT&T and T-Mobile for the new project. Apple stores will soon stock up on AT&T GoPhone activation kits and T-Mobile SIM cards, according to Gurman.

The company will begin training Apple Store employees on the new month-to-month plan options in the coming weeks.

Options will include a $US60 per month plan from AT&T, which includes 2.5GB of data and unlimited talk and text, and a $US70 per month plan from T-Mobile that gets users 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text.

The new options would bypass the need for iPhone shoppers to visit carrier stores, meaning they will be more likely to stay in Apple’s retail stores to buy their cases, accessories, and extra chargers as well. As Gurman notes, it could also help Apple boost sales of its current iPhones as it prepares to release its next smartphone in the fall.

