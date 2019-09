Trading in Apple shares was briefly halted this afternoon to give the news that Steve Jobs is retiring a chance to sink in.



The stock immediately dropped about 6% when trading resumed.

Now it’s down about 5% after hours.

Looks like investors really do identify Apple’s success with its leader.

