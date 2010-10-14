Apple's Mac Event Is A "Non-Event" For Investors, Says Gene Munster

Apple will not be introducing sexy new touchscreen iMacs, or sexy new anythings, really, at its Mac event next week, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster.



Munster tells us he expects some “speed bump” updates to the Mac line, a preview of the next OS, and maybe a new Macbook Air, but that’s about it.

“From an investor’s perspective, this is a non-event,” says Munster. All of Apple’s growth is now tied to the iPhone and iPad. Macs will only constitute around 27% of Apple’s sales this year. So updates to the Mac don’t mean much.

