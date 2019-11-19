Apple is holding a surprise event in NYC next month, and it sounds like it will be all about apps and games

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

Apple is holding an event on December 2 that will be focused on the best apps and games of 2019, the company said in an invite to the press on Monday.

It’s an unusual move for Apple, which usually holds events in the fall to introduce new hardware products.

The event also comes as Apple is making a bigger push into digital services with the launch of new subscription offerings like Apple Arcade.

Apple is holding an event in New York City on December 2 to highlight the standout apps and games of 2019, the company said in a media invite sent out on Monday. It’s a somewhat unusual move for Apple, which typically issues a press release to announce its top apps of the year and holds events in the fall to introduce new hardware products.

The invitation does not divulge many details about the event other than saying it will honour Apple’s “favourite apps and games of 2019.” Based on that description, it sounds like the event could be similar to the Apple Design Awards, an awards ceremony held each June to highlight apps that represent best-in-class design. The event also falls one day before Apple announced its best apps of the year in 2018.

This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019

Apple has already launched three new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, new AirPods called the AirPods Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro this fall.

The one expected product we haven’t seen yet is the new iPad Pro that Apple is said to be readying, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported in August. This new iPad Pro would reportedly come in 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes and would feature upgraded cameras and processors. Apple introduced the current version of the iPad Pro last year in October.

But there’s no indication that this December event will include a new iPad launch. It’s possible that Apple is keeping this event focused on apps and games as part of its broader push into digital services. Apple launched its first ever subscription game service this year called Apple Arcade, which costs $US5 per month and includes access to 100 games.

This year marked a lot of firsts for Apple when it comes to software and apps. Beyond Apple Arcade, it also launched its first entertainment service called Apple TV+ and a digital news subscription offering called Apple News+.

With that in mind, it seems plausible that Apple could take this event as an opportunity to prove that it’s just as committed to its software platforms as it is hardware by keeping the spotlight squarely on app developers.

