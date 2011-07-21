Mind-Melting Facts About Apple's June Quarter

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
After Apple’s big June quarter results, we decided to take another look at its earnings call and report.The numbers Apple is producing are just mind boggling.
Apple is like one of those amazing sports teams just racking up win after win, crushing the competition.
It’s an amazing thing to see happening.
Sorry folks, but this just doesn't happen with big companies. It's absurd. In January when Apple announced year over year grow of 70%, we asked if any big company had ever grown as fast. We didn't hear any responses.
This is just a massive: $76.2 billion is greater than Goldman Sachs market cap. It's right around the valuation of Facebook by some private market investors. For some more context, Google's cash pile is $39 billion.
Analysts were expecting just 16.5 million iPhones to be shipped. The thinking was that Apple is in between iPhones and consumers would be waiting for an IPhone 5. Didn't happen. Thanks to an expansion of carriers, the iPhone had its best ever quarter.
Apple announced $2.5 billion has been paid out to developers so far, up from $2 billion in the quarter prior.
Apple is getting an incredible return on its research and development. Asymco's Horace Dediu notes, 'Apple's OpEx (R&D + SG&A) hit a new low of 8.9% of sales. R&D is at rock bottom 2.2%.'
Apple's success in China continues to be impressive. Last quarter it did $3.8 billion sales, which is just less than half of the $8.8 billion in sales it has done in China in the last three quarters in total.
The iPad is a bigger business than the Mac. Apple sold 4 million macs to generate $5 billion in revenue.
Here's Tim Cook's take on the quick adoption of iPads: 'And I think you'd really look at it fairly to be this far into the enterprise with a product that's only been shipping for 15 months in the case of iPad is absolutely incredible, because the enterprise is typically much more conservative and takes a long time to evaluate products. In this case, people are moving at a speed I haven't seen.'
Here's Peter Oppenheimer on the retail success: 'I'd now like to turn to the Apple Retail Stores, which generated record June quarter results. Revenue grew to $3.5 billion from $2.6 billion in the year ago quarter, an increase of 36%. This growth was driven primarily by higher volumes of iPad, iPhones and Macs. The store sold 768,000 Macs compared to 677,000 Macs in the year ago quarter, an increase of 13%. And about half of the Macs sold in our stores during the June quarter were to customers who had never owned a Mac before. We opened 4 new stores in the quarter, including 2 in France, 1 in the U.K. and 1 in Germany, ending with a total of 327. With an average of 325 stores open, average revenue per store was $10.8 million compared to $9 million in the year ago quarter, an increase of 20%. Retail segment margin was $828 million compared to $593 million in the year ago quarter. Store traffic continues to be very strong. We hosted 73.7 million visitors in the June quarter compared to 60.5 million in the year ago quarter, an increase of 22%.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.