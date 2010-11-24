Did Apple Acquire Nuance? Or Is Steve Wozniak Misspeaking?*

Update: Wozniak has since retracted his statement about Nuance, saying he got confused.



Original: Did Steve Wozniak reveal a new Apple acquisition? Or was he just speaking out of his you-know-what?

9 To 5 mac picked up the clip below in which Wozniak says Apple bought speech recognition company, Nuance. Nuance makes Dragon NaturallySpeaking, a popular speech to text software product.

In context, what Wozniak says makes sense. Apple’s speech recognition on the iPhone and other products is nothing special. Adding Nuance into the fold would help with that. Apple has billions in cash so it could afford Nuance.

Yet, Nuance is a public company with 6,000 employees, producing software for Windows, and has a number of other products Apple probably doesn’t care about. Is that the sort of company Steve Jobs wants to buy and try to integrate into Apple?

Nuance just had earnings last night, and there was no mention of Apple or acquisition talks. So obviously, it hasn’t been acquired. Maybe the companies are in early talks and Woz jumped the gun? Or maybe he’s just wrong.

We emailed two people at Nuance, but haven’t heard back.

Update: We got a Nuance rep on the line and she said, “People are still trickling into the office,” so she “doesn’t have a response” for us right now.

Update 2: Richard Mack, VP corporate communications emailed us to say, “Nuance does not comment on speculation.” In other words, he’s not denying that Nuance and Apple could be doing something.

Here’s the clip, he mentions Nuance at the 53 second mark:



