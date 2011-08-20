Apple Now Worth As Much As All The Euro Zone Banks Combined

Photo: Business Insider illustration

Here’s a scary figure for you, courtesy of Reuters:

Combined value of the 32 euro zone banks: $340 billion

Value of Apple: $340 billion

Wow.



The euro zone banks are down three-quarters of their value since the highs of 2007.

During that same time period, Steve Jobs’ company has seen its stock price explode.

With Europe in free fall, Apple could soon be worth even more.

