iPhone Porn Hits The App Store, Briefly

Update 6/26: Apple tells CNN the app is no longer available, and that it’s “a direct violation” of the App Store’s terms. The developer previously said the app is “sold out” because it’s crushing his server. He appears to be hallucinating.

Earlier: Now that Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 3.0 software includes parental controls, the iPhone App Store is selling what could be its first app with topless and “completely naked” pictures there on purpose.

It’s called “Hottest Girls,” and it’s $1.99. It’ll be interesting to see how far Apple goes with this — or if it pulls the plug on moral grounds. No doubt developers could figure out some nifty and brisk-selling apps — including motion-sensor controls, etc. — if they used their imagination.

Macenstein: “We uploaded nude topless pics today. This is the first app to have nudity,” writes Hottest Girls’ developer Allen Leung, in what can only be described as an announcement rivaling the first transmissions from the moon landing in importance.

Of course, as anyone who’s ever used Google Image Search with “safe search” turned off knows, porn has been available on the iPhone since day one. Plus, of course, actual porn sites, as long as they don’t use Flash, which isn’t supported on the phone.

And as we reported last year, Joost’s iPhone app included some videos of topless models when it launched, but we haven’t seen those since.

