THE REAL SHOCKER: Apple Obviously Now Believes White iPhones Look Cooler Than Black iPhones

The most shocking revelation out of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday wasn’t new app icons or skinny fonts in iOS 7.



It was that Apple now seems to believe white iPhones look better than black iPhones.

Throughout the WWDC keynote and in the photos and videos published after, Apple showed off its iOS 7 on white iPhones, not black ones.

A few examples.

Here’s a photo…

A still from a video…

And an on-stage product demo…

This is a drastic change for Apple.

Dan Frommer of Splat-F reports that Apple used to prefer its black iPhones so much that it forbade developers from showing off their apps on white iPhones.

So why the change?

Frommer has a theory. He thinks maybe iOS 7 looks better on a white gadget.

He writes:

I haven’t used it yet, but all the white icons might make it pop better. And so far I’ve only seen it demonstrated on white iPhone 5s. Under the current (old?) rules, developers aren’t even supposed to use white-iPhone photos to promote their apps. I wonder if that’ll change now. (And if I’ll use this opportunity to buy my first white Apple portable since my first iPod? Probably not, but who knows.)

Here’s another theory: Every ad you see for a Samsung Galaxy S3 or S4 features a white phone, and those things are selling like hotcakes.

