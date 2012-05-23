Apple Now Dominates Portable Computer Sales Because Of The iPad

In just over two years, the iPad has completely redefined portable computing.



According to Q1 2012 statistics from NPD released this afternoon, Apple sold 17.2 million portable computers worldwide. Of those, 13.6 million were iPads.

None of the other top portable computer makers has a significant tablet business.

Photo: NPD

As we noted yesterday, tablets are the fastest-growing part of the personal computing market. Because the iPad dominates tablets so thoroughly, this has vaulted Apple into the number-one spot among portable computer vendors, with nearly double the sales of number-two HP:

Here’s a breakdown of global tablet sales by vendor. RIM re-entered the top five, replacing Barnes & Noble’s Nook. (Numbers in the chart are unit sales in millions).

Photo: NPD

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.