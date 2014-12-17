Apple Not Guilty In $1 Billion iPod Antitrust Lawsuit

A jury unanimously found Apple not guilty Tuesday of violating antitrust laws in an iTunes update that blocked third-party programs from syncing with the iPod.

iTunes and iPod competitors complained that Apple’s digital rights management (DRM) violated antitrust laws because it didn’t allow other jukebox software like Real Player to add music to the iPod.

Several people joined a $US350 million class action suit against Apple for that reason.

Apple argued that its closed system was to protect its agreements with the record labels and reduce the chances of piracy from music purchased through iTunes.

Apple faced up to $US1 billion in damages for violating antitrust laws if found guilty.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.

