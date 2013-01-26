APPLE LOSES ITS SPOT AS WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE COMPANY

Apple lost its spot as the world’s most valuable company today to Exxon.



Apple’s market cap is $413.06 billion versus $418.23 billion for Exxon.

Apple has been the world’s most valuable company since August of 2011.

It comfortably held that position for over a year. But, as the world came to the realisation that Apple wasn’t going to forever grow its profits at an insane rate forever, the stock started to tank.

It’s now more than 30% off its peak, giving Exxon its chance to regain the title as the most valuable company in the world.

