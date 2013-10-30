Apple Won't Let You Use ITunes To Build A Nuclear Weapon

Tech companies put all kinds of strange things into their user agreements, the thing they make you sign when you download software or sign up for a service.

But Apple has to have one of the weirdest terms we’ve ever seen, sent to us by the folks at Skyhigh Networks.

Apple makes you promise not to use iTunes (or any of its online stores) to build nuclear or biological weapons:

“You also agree that you will not use these products for any purposes prohibited by United States law, including, without limitation, the development, design, manufacture, or production of nuclear, missile, or chemical or biological weapons.”

This term prompted a lot of funny comments by the editors here at Business Insider.

Steve Kovach quipped, “If you can use iTunes to build nuclear weapons, you deserve to do whatever you want.”

Kyle Russell joked, “Tony Stark built this in a cave! With iTunes!”

So, if you wanted to use iTunes in your plans for world domination, remember, you promised Apple not to do that.

