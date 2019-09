Photo: The Appera

Developers running the iOS 5 beta have already seen magazines appear in Newsstand, reports The Appera.Consumers will need to exercise just a little bit more patience, though. iOS 5 will be released later today, but it appears you’ll be able to immediately buy and read digital versions of magazines as soon as you upgrade.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.