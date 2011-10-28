WATCH: Apple's New TV 'Will Totally Reinvent The Television Experience'

All the hype surrounding Apple’s TV comes from a comment Steve Jobs made to his biographer, Walter Isaacson, saying, “I finally cracked it.”
Here’s a report from Bloomberg West last night in which we take a look at what to expect from a hypothetical Apple-branded television. One analyst says it “will totally reinvent the television experience.”
DON’T MISS: Yes, Apple’s Building A TV — And It Will Be Powered By Siri >
