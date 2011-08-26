Apple Is Working On A Mysterious New Technology For Your TV

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple is developing “a new technology to deliver video to televisions, and it has been discussing whether to try to launch a subscription TV service,” says The Wall Street Journal.What does that mean? We’re not entirely sure. Unfortunately, there aren’t any more details to substantiate the claim.



This could mean Apple is thinking about creating an iTunes-like cable service different from the current “rent or buy” model.

The cable subscription model (where you pay for packages that include channels you don’t even want) is extremely outmoded, and Apple may be looking to disrupt it.

When Apple introduced the iTunes Music Store and the $0.99 song, it disrupted the “album model” labels had been working with for years.

