The red iPhone is available to buy now

Sound the alarm: You can now buy a red iPhone.

The special edition smartphone from Apple went on sale on Friday.

(It’s available to buy on the official Apple Store app now, and the Apple Store website should go back online momentarily.)

It was announced earlier this week, along with a new cheap iPad, a new Snapchat-esque photo-editing app, new iPhone cases, and more.

The device is part of Apple’s long-running partnership of with the (RED) organisation, with money from each sale going towards HIV/AIDS research and relief efforts.

Apart from the red lick of paint, it’s just a regular iPhone 7. But the cheapest 64GB version isn’t for sale in the special colur — only the 128GB or 256GB models are available.

It’s the most interesting-looking iPhone that Apple has built in a long time — a welcome relief from the gold-and-grey monotony that plagues many modern smartphones. It has a matte metal red back and silver Apple logo, along with a white front-plate.

It’s expected to sell particularly well in China, where the colour red is considered lucky.

