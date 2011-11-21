Forget TV, Here Are Two Other Major Products Apple Is Quietly Working On

The New York Times interviewed the author of Steve Jobs’ biography, Walter Isaacson.



Nick Bilton asked Isaacson what Apple products Jobs was planning for the future.

Television was one of them. Isaacson says there were two others: textbooks and photography.

“I didn’t go into details about these products in the book because it was implicitly Apple’s creations and it’s not fair to the company to reveal these details,” says Isaacson.

But he says Jobs “really wanted to take these on.”

