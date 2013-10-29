Apple: New Products Are Coming In 2014

During Apple’s quarterly earnings call today, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the company is still working on breaking into new product categories.

Cook offered very few specifics, but did say to expect to see new products from Apple in 2014.

“If you look at the skills Apple has from hardware and software services… no one has skills like this,” Cook said. “We obviously believe we can use our skills to build other great products in areas we do not participate in today.”

So what’s he talking about?

It’s been widely reported that Apple is working on a computerized wristwatch, which tech bloggers have been calling the iWatch. And there’s still talk that Apple could make a television set or a new set-top box for streaming content over the Internet.

