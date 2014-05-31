Apple: Our Best Products In 25 Years Are Coming Soon

Re/Code Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue.

It’s almost summer, and Apple has yet to introduce a new product, despite its promise that we’d see new stuff “across 2014.”

That’s going to change soon, according to Apple’s senior vice president Eddy Cue.

Speaking at Re/Code’s conference Wednesday night, Cue teased that there are new products just around the corner. And they’re going to be pretty good.

“Later this year, we’ve got the best product pipeline that I’ve seen in my 25 years at Apple,” he said. “I believe the products we’ve got coming are great.”

That’s a bold promise from an Apple executive who has seen the launch of game-changing products like the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air.

So, what could Cue be talking about?

There are a bunch of products Apple is reportedly working on.

First, there’s the big-screen iPhone, which should launch this fall. That device is said to have a 4.7-inch screen. (The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen.) There’s also talk of an even bigger iPhone with a 5.5-inch screen, but that device may not launch until early 2015.

Next, there’s the iWatch, a wearable computer for your wrist. That device will reportedly be able to track your health and fitness.

Then there’s a new version of the Apple TV box, which Apple was supposedly going to launch this spring but put on hold.

Finally, there’s the so-called iPad Pro, which is said to be a bigger iPad with a 12 or 13-inch. The iPad Pro may also be able to double as a laptop replacement.

Here’s the clip from Cue’s interview at Re/Code’s conference Wednesday night.

