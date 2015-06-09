Apple made a new app to help people switch from Android to iOS

At Apple’s annual developers conference, the company can never resist taking a jab or two at Google’s expense, as it enumerates the reasons it thinks iPhones and iOS are better than Android.

In the past, Apple has created a step-by-step guide teaching defectors how to move their digital content from Android to iOS, but it took that idea a step further this year.

With the next update of its mobile software, iOS 9, Apple will launch a new app called Move to iOS.

The app will help transfer users’ contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, calendars, wallpaper between their phones — wirelessly and securely. It will also suggest that new iPhone users download any free apps that they had on their Android device.

As a kicker, the app even instructs users that they can recycles their old Androids for free at any Apple store.

