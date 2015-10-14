Apple just brought one of its biggest new features to the iMac

If you like the way Apple’s pressure sensitive Force Touch technology feels on the new MacBook, here’s some good news for iMac users — you can now get the same effect on your Apple desktop computer.

Apple just released its new Magic Trackpad 2, which supports Force Touch and is now available for $US129 through Apple’s online and retail stores.

This means the trackpad can actually sense how hard you’re pressing down in addition to where you’re touching it. You can also press down harder to access certain features rather than just tapping and swiping.

The new Magic Trackpad 2 also comes with rechargeable batteries that should last for about one month before requiring a recharge. Apple says the revamped trackpad is 30% larger than its predecessor, too.

This is the first time Apple has brought Force Touch to the desktop. Before today, Force Touch was solely built in to Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, its newest MacBook Pro models, and the Apple Watch.

Force Touch brings a new gesture to Apple’s Mac operating system known as Force Click. To Force Click, simply press the trackpad and apply more pressure to create a clicking effect.

Force Clicking on your Mac unlocks a few handy shortcuts, such as the ability to see a Maps preview of a certain location, preview a certain file without opening it, or see more details about a calendar event or a reminder without opening it.

My colleague Steve Kovach tried out the new Magic Trackpad and said he preferred it over the standard mouse, although the price is a little steep.

The Apple Watch was the first device to come with Force Touch, and since then it seems as if Apple has been adding pressure sensitivity to most of its major products, such as the new MacBook and the MacBook Pro. The recently released iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus also have a similar pressure sensitive feature called 3D Touch, which allows you to press down on the phone’s screen to preview text messages, access parts of an app without opening it, and more.

