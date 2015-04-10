Apple's new gold MacBook is already sold out

Apple’s new MacBook just went on sale today, and all models are already sold out. The gold version seems to be in particularly high demand.

At the time of writing, Apple’s website says the gold MacBook won’t ship for another three to four weeks. This applies to MacBooks in both the 246GB and 512GB storage options. The space grey and silver options are sold out too, but those will ship in between one and three business days.

Here’s what you see when you try to order the gold MacBook online:

And the space grey or silver MacBook:

It’s not uncommon for Apple products to sell out immediately — shipping dates for the Apple Watch are already pushed all the way back to June for some models. It was the same when the iPhone 6 Plus launched in September; it was nearly impossible to find one even weeks after its release.

