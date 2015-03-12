That new, super-thin MacBook probably won't sell very well, according to one analyst

Apple’s newest MacBook is its slimmest and lightest to date — but customers may be turned off by some of the compromises Apple made to achieve that design, says one analyst.

Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities predicts that Apple will only sell 450,000 units of its new MacBook in the first half of this year, as he wrote in a note which Apple Insider reported.

That may sound like a lot, but consider the fact that Apple sells millions of Macs every year. In fact, the company is expected to top 10 million in Mac sales in the first two quarters of 2014, as Apple Insider points out.

Kuo says customers may be reluctant to buy Apple’s newest MacBook because it only has one port, the USB-C port Apple mentioned on stage. It actually functions as five ports: USB, HDMI, VGA, Display Port, and a charging port. You’ll need to buy adapters to get all of that functionality, though.

The high price tag is another factor that can deter customers, according to Kuo. It starts at $US1,300, which is significantly more expensive than the MacBook Air which starts at $US899.

These factors may seem unsettling for customers now, but that could all change in the future, as my colleague Steve Kovach recently pointed out. It’s a bit like the MacBook Air’s initial launch in 2008 — it seemed underpowered and overpriced compared to the MacBook Pro, but over the past few years it’s evolved into one of the best laptops you can buy. Apple is betting that we’re already prepared to give up all of our cables in favour of easier portability, but we may be at least a year or two away from that.

We’ll know more about how well the new MacBook works and what sales will be like once it launches on March 10. It’s worth noting, however, that Kuo is well sourced in Apple’s supply chain and frequently makes accurate predictions about the company’s products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.