Apple's biggest rivals are already poking fun at the new MacBook

Lisa Eadicicco
New macbookREUTERS/Robert GalbraithThe new MacBook

Apple just announced its new MacBook on Monday, and PC makers are already tell us why we should stick with their Windows-based laptops instead.

Over the past few days, major PC companies have taken to Twitter to explain why their notebooks are better than Apple’s newest device, as The Verge first spotted.

Lenovo, for instance, posted a few tweets about how its Yoga compares to the new MacBook:

 

Asus says its Zenbook is slimmer than the new MacBook:

Dell’s new XPS 13 recieved rave reviews after it launched in early January, especially for its sharp, nearly border-less display. The company wants everyone to know how its screen compares to that of the new MacBook:

We’re likely to see a ton of new PCs launch later this year as Microsoft gets ready to release Windows 10, too. 

