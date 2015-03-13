Apple's biggest rivals are already poking fun at the new MacBook

Apple just announced its new MacBook on Monday, and PC makers are already tell us why we should stick with their Windows-based laptops instead.

Over the past few days, major PC companies have taken to Twitter to explain why their notebooks are better than Apple’s newest device, as The Verge first spotted.

Lenovo, for instance, posted a few tweets about how its Yoga compares to the new MacBook:

WE SEE YOUR thin laptop (#SoLastYear) & raise you 3 modes, 2 USB ports & a higher-resolution touch display. pic.twitter.com/vm3K08YCpt

— Lenovo (@lenovo) March 10, 2015

Asus says its Zenbook is slimmer than the new MacBook:

ZenBook UX305 is even slimmer than the new Macbook. It’s also about half the price. #Incredible pic.twitter.com/ATSENGVMIi

— ASUS North America (@ASUSUSA) March 11, 2015

Dell’s new XPS 13 recieved rave reviews after it launched in early January, especially for its sharp, nearly border-less display. The company wants everyone to know how its screen compares to that of the new MacBook:

Our #DellXPS 13’s virtually borderless infinity display has 5.7M pixels – that’s 2M more than a 12″ retina display. pic.twitter.com/mrT9uwo7C2

— Dell (@Dell) March 10, 2015

We’re likely to see a ton of new PCs launch later this year as Microsoft gets ready to release Windows 10, too.

