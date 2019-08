Apple’s new super-thin MacBook may be the future of laptops, but it’s probably not the best option for most people today due to its lack of ports and weak specs.

A lot of people in the tech world are passing around this parody video about how Apple came up with the new MacBook. It’s so funny it will make you cry. Seriously.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.