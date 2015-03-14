Here are all the things you'll be able to do with the fancy touchpad on Apple's new MacBook

Apple basically re-invented the touchpad for its new MacBook and MacBook Pro. Instead of scrolling with the top portion of the pad and clicking with two buttons toward the bottom, the entire touchpad is pressure sensitive.

This means you can tap anywhere to click, and the pad can tell the difference between hard and soft presses.

Apple is also building some new software features to work with this touchpad.

For example, if you’re watching a video, a hard press would let you fast forward through the footage. Apple showed off some of these use cases on stage, but 9to5Mac spent time digging through OS X on Apple’s new Retina display MacBook Pro to find out everything you’ll be able to do with it.

The new Force Touch trackpad will be shipping on Apple’s new MacBook and newer MacBook Pro with Retina display models. Here’s a look at what it can do, according to 9to5Mac.

Rename any label Preview any file Preview Calendar dates Click on any date to create an event Drop a pin in Maps Pressure sensitive zoom in Maps Lookup the definition of any word Pressure sensitive fast forward Show all windows from an open app Right click on certain dock icons Edit contact details Add a contact with number or email address Preview any link (Safari only) Show Do Not Disturb options in Messages Pressure sensitive drawing

