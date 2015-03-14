Here are all the things you'll be able to do with the fancy touchpad on Apple's new MacBook

Lisa Eadicicco
Tim cook with new macbookREUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple basically re-invented the touchpad for its new MacBook and MacBook Pro. Instead of scrolling with the top portion of the pad and clicking with two buttons toward the bottom, the entire touchpad is pressure sensitive.

This means you can tap anywhere to click, and the pad can tell the difference between hard and soft presses.

Apple is also building some new software features to work with this touchpad.

For example, if you’re watching a video, a hard press would let you fast forward through the footage. Apple showed off some of these use cases on stage, but 9to5Mac spent time digging through OS X on Apple’s new Retina display MacBook Pro to find out everything you’ll be able to do with it.

ForceTouchGif9to5Mac

The new Force Touch trackpad will be shipping on Apple’s new MacBook and newer MacBook Pro with Retina display models. Here’s a look at what it can do, according to 9to5Mac.

  1. Rename any label
  2. Preview any file
  3. Preview Calendar dates
  4. Click on any date to create an event
  5. Drop a pin in Maps
  6. Pressure sensitive zoom in Maps
  7. Lookup the definition of any word
  8. Pressure sensitive fast forward
  9. Show all windows from an open app
  10. Right click on certain dock icons
  11. Edit contact details
  12. Add a contact with number or email address
  13. Preview any link (Safari only)
  14. Show Do Not Disturb options in Messages
  15. Pressure sensitive drawing

