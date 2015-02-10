Apple may release a faster MacBook Air this month

Apple is reportedly planning to release a new MacBook Air on Feb. 24, according to the Czech Apple news blog Letemsvetemapplem.eu (via 9to5Mac).

Based on the report and Apple’s previous launch cycles, it seems as if this would be a slightly modified version of the current MacBook Air with a faster processor and some new memory and storage options. This is unlikely to be a full redesign.

Last April, for example, Apple released an updated version of the MacBook Air that included newer processors from Intel and lowered its starting price to $US899.

Intel officially introduced its line of new Broadwell processors for laptop and desktop computers in early January, so we could see MacBook Airs with these chips in the near future.

Apple is also expected to make some more significant changes to the MacBook Air later this year. The company has been rumoured to be working on a 12-inch MacBook Air that has a Retina resolution screen just like that of its MacBook Pro, but we have yet to hear any official word from Apple.

