Apple will announce new Macs at an event next week

Martin Hajek A concept design of the new MacBook Pro by artist Martin Hajek.

Apple will announce a new slate of Macs at an event on October 27, according to a new report from Recode.

The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to October 25 due to a “scheduling conflict.”

The report doesn’t provide any new details on what to expect from the event, but it’s been reported for months that Apple would refresh its MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac computers with updated specs sometime this fall.

A redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to be the highlight. It’s rumoured to feature a slimmer design, a USB-C connector, and a thin, secondary OLED display that would replace the row of function keys that are common on PCs. Previous reports have said that both 13- and 15-inch versions will be available.

Beyond that, a refreshed MacBook Air that features that same USB-C connector is expected,

Whatever’s in store, it looks like we’ll find out very soon.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

