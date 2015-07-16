Apple just unveiled its new iPod Touch

Apple just unveiled a new iPod Touch that has a faster processor, better camera, and new colour choices.

The new iPod is a lot more like your iPhone — it has an 8-megapixel camera like the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and it runs on Apple’s A8 processor. This means it comes with the same motion co-processor Apple introduced in the iPhone 5S for tracking your movement.

Developing…

