Last Night, Apple Strongly Suggested That It Was Going To Have New Products By The End Of September

Rejoice!



After a very long drought, it looks like Apple is finally going to announce new products by the end of September.

Last night’s earnings report provided some clues that we’ll finally see something in the next two months.

Apple forecasted revenue of $34-$37 billion in revenue, with a gross margin of 36%-37%.

BTIG analyst Walt Piecyk wrote, “We don’t think that Apple can hit its newly issued revenue guidance for the September quarter unless it launches new products,” adding, “Revenue would more typically drop multiple billions if the company had no new products planned.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said something similar:

Several signs suggest that new products will ship in the September quarter. 1) Apple provided less transparency into gross margin influences for the September quarter, seemingly to avoid pre-announcing new products. 2) Apple provided a wider than normal revenue guidance range of $3B, noting many moving parts in the September quarter. 3) Apple continues to talk about a “busy fall” which coincides with suppliers ramping iPhone shipments in September and iPad shipments in October.

