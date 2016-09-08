Here's everything Apple announced today

Apple held its big product launch event on Wednesday and unveiled a slew of new gadgets, with the new iPhone 7 at the top of the list.
Here’s a recap of some of the big news:
- New iPhone 7 and 7 Plus featuring with new cameras, new colours, more storage and no headphone jack.
- New wireless ear buds called “Airpods.”
- A new version of iOS
- A new version of the Apple Watch, called the Series 2
- Mario is coming to the iPhone
