Apple Is Planning To Release A New iPad In September

Apple’s redesigned big-screened iPad is coming this September, DigiTimes reports.



The redesigned iPad has been rumoured for months now. DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources, suggests it was always planned to be released in the fall.

The new iPad reportedly looks much like the iPad Mini. It’s a thinner design with a thinner bezel. The new iPad case has rounded edges.

DigiTimes also claims it’s going to get better battery life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.