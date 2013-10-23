Apple's Newest IPad Is Called The IPad Air

Apple’s new iPad is called the iPad Air.

It weighs one pound. Compare this to the previous generation’s 1.4 pounds.

Its CPU is twice as fast, meaning it’s a whopping 8 times faster than the original iPad.

With a 10-hour battery life, you can use it most of the day.

It comes in silver, white, and black.

The pricing convention is the same as it’s been with every new iPad. A 16 GB model without LTE capabilities is $US499 and it goes up from there based on storage — $US599 for 32 GB, $US699 for 64 GB.

If you want the LTE hardware, it adds $US129 to each price point.

Here are a few images:

