Apple Has Two New iPad Ads That Completely Ignore Samsung

Apple released two new TV ads for its iPad line Sunday evening, titled “Alive” and “Together.”Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac, who first noticed the ads, writes that they “appear to be of a much different style” than previous iPad ads.



We’re not so sure about that.

The new element seems to be a series of words flashed on the screen. On Apple 2.0, Philip Elmer De-Witt calls them “subliminal.” They seem to suggest the feelings Apple hopes its devices evoke: “fresh,” “surprise,” “wild.”

But other than that, like past iPad ads, there’s a white background and music, with hands jumping in from the frames to highlight apps.

Samsung has been beating up on Apple, teasing line-sitting fanboys and making fun of the Apple Stores’ “Genius Bars.”

Apple’s response: Just show the iPad and the apps it can run.

Here are the ads:



