Apple has a new COO

Apple Apple’s new COO Jeff Williams.

Apple announced on Thursday that Jeff Williams had been promoted to COO.

Williams previously oversaw Apple’s supply chain, the same job that current CEO Tim Cook used to do under Steve Jobs.

Apple mentions in its press release that Williams oversaw the development of the Apple Watch, the company’s first wearable computing device that it launched earlier this year.

That’s not the only change that Apple announced today. It also put veteran exec Phil Schiller in charge of the App Store.

This story is developing, refresh for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.