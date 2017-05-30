Apple is stepping up its war to steal Android customers

Apple is trying to steal away Google’s customers.

The tech company has launched a new campaign aimed at trying to persuade people using an Android phone to give it up and buy an iPhone.

It’s reminiscent of Apple’s iconic ad campaign mocking the performance of Microsoft’s Windows compared to Macs — but this time round, it’s Google in the crosshairs.

On Monday, Apple released three new adverts on YouTube, on the back of five last week. (We saw them first on 9to5Mac.) They’re short — around 15 seconds a pop — and each focus on a single issue — security, or performance, speed, or transferring photos. The overriding message each time is the same: You get a better experience on an iPhone, and it’s easy to switch platforms. (You can watch them below.)

They won’t run on television, but appear well-suited as pre-roll ads to pop up before videos on YouTube and other social media sites.

Apple has also got another weapon in this attack. On May 22, it launched a dedicated website that aims to persuade people to switch — Apple.com/switch. It answers questions they might have — “Will it be easy to switch to iPhone?”, or “Will iPhone be easy to use?” — and finishes with a link to buy an iPhone.

“There’s no need to save your stuff elsewhere before switching from Android,” Apple tells the potential customers. “Just download the Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store and it securely transfers your content for you. That means things like your photos, videos, contacts, calendars, mail accounts, message history, and free apps — including Google Apps. And you can trade in your old smartphone, if eligible, for credit toward your new iPhone.”

Apple has just three apps in the Google Play Store for Android apps: Apple Music, a Beats Pill app to go with its speaker of the same name, and an app that moves users’ data across to iOS. It launched in 2015, and even suggests that users recycle their old Android phone at an Apple Store once they’re done switching.

If you’re wondering why Apple is so aggressively going after its competitors’ user-base — it’s because it needs to. As major smartphone markets mature, attracting “switchers” is increasingly important for Apple in order or to grow. CEO Tim Cook frequently now brings it up on quarterly earnings calls with investors as evidence of how well the company is doing.

“We saw the largest absolute number of switchers outside of greater China that we’ve ever seen in the same period,” Cook recently said, according to MacRumors.

Here’s the recent advert promoting the security features of the iPhone:

And here’s one emphasising how easy it is to transfer your contacts:

This one, called “Smooth,” promotes the performance of the iPhone:

Another draws attention to Apple’s focus on privacy:

You can watch the rest over on Apple’s YouTube channel »



EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.