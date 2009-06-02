Apple Up 62% Since Jobs Took Leave

So much for the idea that Apple (AAPL) would be screwed without Steve Jobs.



Shares of the company have come within a penny of $140, 62% higher than they were before the company announced that its CEO would take a leave, and 75% higher than they traded immediately after the news. At its current levels, it’s now back to its price in mid-September, before the financial/economic crisis really it.

In addition to the loss of its CEO, the past few months have brought a slowdown in certain key business lines, further highlighting the tenuous link between actual performance and stock performance in the short term.

Disclosure: The author owns Apple shares.

